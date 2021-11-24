Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Update

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the October 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Alumina has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

