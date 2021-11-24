Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 13,976 Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mercer International by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Mercer International by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mercer International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MERC shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 37,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 62,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Mercer International Inc. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $738.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Mercer International Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

