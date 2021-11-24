Amalgamated Bank Buys New Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 52,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 106,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 224,652 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.48.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

