Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 11,005 Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLP shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $634.45 million, a P/E ratio of -178.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

