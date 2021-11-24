Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 13,601 IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.24. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms acquired 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $50,024.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

