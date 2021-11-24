Amalgamated Bank Has $105,000 Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 40.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 377.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 33.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Heidi Hagen bought 23,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,835.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $190,666.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Vieser bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 124,654 shares of company stock worth $234,073. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $309.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.78. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

