Amalgamated Bank Makes New $122,000 Investment in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Regis by 348.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 518,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 402,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regis by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 141,919 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in Regis during the 2nd quarter worth $1,284,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Regis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 5,625,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,652,000 after buying an additional 122,223 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regis by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 85,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

RGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $77.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 214.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Regis Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

