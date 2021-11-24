Amalgamated Bank Makes New $149,000 Investment in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RPC by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,949,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,247,000 after purchasing an additional 166,939 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 182,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $172,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $528,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,997,244 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,139. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $929.77 million, a P/E ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.96.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

