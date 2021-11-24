American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

AMSC traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,672. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

