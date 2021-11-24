American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus raised their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $262.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.28 and a 200 day moving average of $274.60. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

