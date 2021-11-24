AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Trading Up 1.6%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 32,731 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 25,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

AmeriCann Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACAN)

Americann, Inc is engaged in the development of medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

