Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

