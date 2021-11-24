Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.
Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.
