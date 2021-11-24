AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,813 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $20,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 387.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,836.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 41,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $116.66 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.25 and a 12-month high of $124.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.84.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.