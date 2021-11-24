Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

AMPE opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.59. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 241.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after buying an additional 1,704,449 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 600.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,910,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,637,386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 1,543,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

