Amplitude Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,598 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,297% compared to the typical daily volume of 186 put options.

Amplitude stock opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

In other news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $889,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $9,909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 354,426 shares of company stock worth $25,802,040.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $13,585,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $1,349,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $995,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $652,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMPL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

