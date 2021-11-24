Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

ASYS stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $15.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $146.38 million, a PE ratio of 93.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth $547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amtech Systems by 53.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth $449,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth $336,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amtech Systems (ASYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.