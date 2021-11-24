Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.680-$1.880 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.68-$1.88 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $182.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $132.84 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 60.39%.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.96.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

