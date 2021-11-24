Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $185.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Analog Devices traded as high as $190.39 and last traded at $190.18, with a volume of 9808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.80.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.23.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

