Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $182.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $132.84 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

