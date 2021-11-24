Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $190.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.96.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $182.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.56. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $132.84 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

