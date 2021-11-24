Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $194.00 at Morgan Stanley

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.69.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock opened at $182.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average is $168.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $132.84 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.