Analysts Anticipate ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.11 Million

Brokerages expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) to announce sales of $47.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.90 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year sales of $176.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $176.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $211.02 million, with estimates ranging from $203.95 million to $214.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FORG. Truist began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Accenture plc acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FORG stock traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. 974,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,802. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

