Analysts Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $7.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hess by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,592,633,000 after purchasing an additional 173,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hess by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,907,000 after purchasing an additional 247,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 129.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $92.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

