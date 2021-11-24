Analysts Anticipate Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Life Time Group.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of LTH traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. 9,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,584. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

