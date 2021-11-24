Analysts Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.39 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce sales of $221.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $223.00 million and the lowest is $220.13 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $210.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $989.60 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

MRCY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,630. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

