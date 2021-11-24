Analysts Anticipate Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. Vipshop reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

VIPS stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vipshop by 42.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 76.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 74,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 32,256 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $16,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

