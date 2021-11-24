Analysts Anticipate Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vtex will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vtex.

Get Vtex alerts:

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vtex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTEX stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,863. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vtex has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $33.36.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vtex (VTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.