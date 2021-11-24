Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.48. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.39. 2,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,356. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.