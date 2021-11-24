Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.48. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.39. 2,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,356. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

