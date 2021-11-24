Analysts Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Gaia posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. Gaia had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

GAIA stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.53 million, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gaia has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gaia by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gaia by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

