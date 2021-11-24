Analysts Expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million.

GAMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 51,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,580. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

