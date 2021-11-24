Analysts Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Post $1.30 EPS

Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to announce earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.27. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.