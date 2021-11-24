Analysts Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 290.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 173,348 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $995,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 80,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 61,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

GHG stock remained flat at $$8.00 during trading on Wednesday. 8,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,816. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $824.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.44.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

