Analysts Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ITI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. 176,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,529. Iteris has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 424.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 41.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the third quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

