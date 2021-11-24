Analysts Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report sales of $123.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.00 million and the highest is $126.15 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $120.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $448.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.30 million to $451.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $527.23 million, with estimates ranging from $523.90 million to $530.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 179,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.45. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

