Analysts Expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Skillz reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Shares of SKLZ stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 187,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,735,828. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. Skillz has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 432,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Casey Chafkin bought 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $1,005,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 618,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,559. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Skillz in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

