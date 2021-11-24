Analysts Issue Forecasts for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CrowdStrike in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.32.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $230.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $138.24 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.11. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of -277.80 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,399 shares of company stock worth $40,321,394. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

