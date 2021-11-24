Analysts Set Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) PT at C$12.29

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “$10.00” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Bird Construction stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.12. 104,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,622. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.53. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$7.17 and a 12 month high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$543.39 million and a PE ratio of 10.06.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$621.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$633.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.0309809 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

