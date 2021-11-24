Analysts Set Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) PT at $8.17

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several research firms recently commented on BKD. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,426,000 after purchasing an additional 877,838 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.2% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,800,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,748,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after purchasing an additional 276,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.56. 88,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,969. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

