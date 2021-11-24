Analysts Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Target Price at $320.27

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $226.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.23 and its 200 day moving average is $260.11. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $561,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,833,000 after buying an additional 276,500 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.