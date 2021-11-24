Analysts Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) PT at C$25.39

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POU shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

TSE:POU traded down C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 18,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.58 and a 1 year high of C$25.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.35.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$369.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 2.6600002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.48%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,846. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total transaction of C$740,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,525 shares in the company, valued at C$657,619.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,633.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

