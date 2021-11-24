Analyzing alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

This table compares alstria office REIT and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A New York Mortgage Trust 118.27% 10.80% 4.11%

53.9% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares alstria office REIT and New York Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New York Mortgage Trust $350.16 million 4.27 -$288.51 million $0.50 7.88

alstria office REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New York Mortgage Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for alstria office REIT and New York Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score alstria office REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25 New York Mortgage Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00

New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.25%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than alstria office REIT.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust beats alstria office REIT on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As of September 30, 2020, the portfolio comprises 110 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.4 billion.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio. Its investment portfolio includes multi-family credit assets, single-family credit assets, agency securities, and other mortgages. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.