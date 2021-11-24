Analyzing Byrna Technologies (BYRN) and The Competition

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ: BYRN) is one of 50 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Byrna Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Byrna Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies Competitors 73 522 768 12 2.52

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.51%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 25.66%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Byrna Technologies Competitors -466.45% -3.31% -5.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million -$12.55 million -111.69 Byrna Technologies Competitors $720.50 million $37.98 million 6.50

Byrna Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies’ peers have a beta of -0.28, indicating that their average share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

