Analyzing Grown Rogue International (GRUSF) & Its Competitors

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS: GRUSF) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Grown Rogue International to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Grown Rogue International has a beta of -647.36, indicating that its stock price is 64,836% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International’s rivals have a beta of -12.13, indicating that their average stock price is 1,313% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grown Rogue International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $4.24 million -$2.28 million -4.50 Grown Rogue International Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -5.26

Grown Rogue International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International. Grown Rogue International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Grown Rogue International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grown Rogue International Competitors 357 1925 2869 54 2.50

Grown Rogue International currently has a consensus price target of $0.68, suggesting a potential upside of 655.56%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 33.79%. Given Grown Rogue International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Grown Rogue International is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -34.77% -110.81% -31.85% Grown Rogue International Competitors -414.80% -36.03% -7.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grown Rogue International rivals beat Grown Rogue International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International, Inc. operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

