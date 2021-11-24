Analyzing Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Performance Shipping and Star Bulk Carriers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star Bulk Carriers 0 1 5 0 2.83

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.43%. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.96%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Star Bulk Carriers.

Volatility and Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Star Bulk Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -29.97% -10.84% -6.60% Star Bulk Carriers 23.49% 13.66% 6.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Performance Shipping and Star Bulk Carriers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.48 $5.19 million ($2.04) -2.16 Star Bulk Carriers $693.24 million 3.07 $9.66 million $2.11 9.88

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Bulk Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Performance Shipping on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

