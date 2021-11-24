Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Truist

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Shares of PLAN opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $15,023,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Anaplan by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Anaplan by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 351,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

