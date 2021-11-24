Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $101.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 138.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLAN. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

Anaplan stock traded down $9.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. 301,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,707. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 10.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth about $103,199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 351,016 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

