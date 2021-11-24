Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.52.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $15,023,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $56,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,173.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

