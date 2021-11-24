Andesa Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.