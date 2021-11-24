Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $380,000 Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in IHS Markit by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after purchasing an additional 190,020 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,707,000 after purchasing an additional 171,043 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 932,185 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INFO opened at $128.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.26 and a fifty-two week high of $132.35.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

INFO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

