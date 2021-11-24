Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,268 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,748,000 after acquiring an additional 146,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,100,000 after acquiring an additional 286,196 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,556,000 after acquiring an additional 300,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,633,000 after acquiring an additional 520,355 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

NYSE:ICE opened at $132.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.10 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.13 and its 200-day moving average is $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,133 shares of company stock worth $15,632,182 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

